‘Squid Game 2’ Drops First Season 2 Trailer

It’s the biggest show in Netflix history. And it’s back for season 2.

The first teaser for Squid Game Season 2 just debuted online — along with the official plot description for this new batch of episodes, which will premiere on the streaming service just after Christmas of 2024.

The first batch of Squid Game, about an underground game in which 456 players all fight (and die) for one massive cash prize, became a worldwide phenomenon when it debuted on Netflix in 2021. The show was viewed over 265 million times, making it the most-watched series of any kind in the service’s history. Netflix went on to make a reality show version of the game within Squid Game, but this is the first official continuation of the Squid Game story.

You can watch the first teaser for the new season below:

Many of the key cast and crew of the first season are back for this new batch of Squid Games. That includes director Hwang Dong-hyuk, plus stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. (Obviously there will be plenty of new characters as well since, y’know, most of the ones from the first season died over the course of the competition.)

Here is the new season’s official synopsis:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26.

