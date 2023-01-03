A Stan Lee Documentary Is Coming To Disney+

To celebrate what would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel announced a documentary about the godfather of comics’ life. Stanley Martin Lieber, better known to the public as Stan Lee, was born on December 28, 1922. He had a rough childhood, with his father primarily out of work after the Great Depression. Fortunately, he was able to find refuge in books and movies, which no doubt inspired the grand imagination he would cultivate throughout his life.

He started his comics career way back in 1939. His uncle helped secure him a job at Timely Comics as an assistant, and the rest is history. Lee quickly shot through the ranks at Timely Comics, becoming an interim Editor-In-Chief at just 19 years old. He had a good business sense, and that helped him skyrocket to eventually become one of the biggest names in comics.

The announcement trailer, which you can watch below, features a compilation of some of Stan Lee’s best cameos in Marvel films. Eventually, it zooms out to reveal an artistic rendering of Lee himself. It also ends with a screen displaying some of the most crucial information about the film... that it'll be released in 2023 on Disney+. Aside from that, there's not much more public information available. There is no director or any featured interviews to mention, but this documentary has been a long time coming. And if anyone deserves a documentary about themselves from the world of comics, it’s Stan Lee.