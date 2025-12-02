Previous seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix really went hard on the references to ’80s TV shows, movies, and assorted items of pop culture. Everything on screen was based on something from that time period like Back to the Future, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Stephen King novels, Ghostbusters, Dungeons & Dragons and more.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is a little different. Yes, there are still pop culture callbacks. (Linda Hamilton is not just on this show because she’s a great actress, her presence is an Easter egg in and of itself, and a reference to the ’80s classic The Terminator.) But this season is also filled with references to past seasons of Stranger Things — and it also draws heavily on material from the Stranger Things Broadway show (and canonical prequel story), The First Shadow.

In our latest Stranger Things video will break down the first four episodes of Season 5, point out all the hidden secrets, Easter eggs, and little details you might have missed, and we’ll discuss how all of this sets up the next batch of shows, plus the series finale.

Stranger Things Season 5 is now on Netflix. The next batch of episodes premieres on December 25. The very last series finale will debut on December 31.

