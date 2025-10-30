The official Stranger Things Season 5 trailer was released on Thursday (October 30), and it’s stacked with big reveals and exciting hints at the series’ epic conclusion.

The trailer reveals that Hawkins is officially under military quarantine following the catastrophic events of last season—meaning Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and the gang are trapped in the town with “no end in sight,” according to Mike.

In one glimpse from the adventure ahead, Lucas holds an unconscious Max as he tries to save her from a demogorgon in the hospital. Another moment shows little Holly Wheeler rushing over to her mom Karen in their kitchen, after or during what appears to be some sort of attack. One of the most thrilling teases reveals Eleven’s latest power: She can fly now. Or, super-jump, at least.

There’s also a lot of crying: Jonathan cries while embracing his friends! Nancy cries as she washes blood off her hands! Dustin cries as he tightly hugs Steve! Everyone is very emotional.

But the biggest revelation comes at the very end, where it’s revealed Vecna plans to use Will against his friends.

“Will, you are going to help me… one last time,” Vecna tells Will, using his telekinetic powers to lift the terrified Byers teen off the ground and drag him toward him. The moment is quick in the trailer, but it’s an important one that appears to finally prove a longstanding fan theory about the final season, as well as Stranger Things in general.

Fans have long theorized that the Mind Flayer and/or Vecna might use Will as a pawn for the Upside Down, and by the looks of things, it seems that will indeed be the case this season.

After all, Will has been tethered to the Upside Down ever since he was dragged into the alternate dimension back in Season 1. Even though Joyce appeared to sever the connection in Season 2 by literally burning the Upside Down out of Will, the evil wasn’t truly killed, and so Will’s been feeling the menacing presence Vecna and the Mind Flayer ever since. (Remember all those scenes of him getting goosebumps and touching the back of his neck forebodingly? Yeah.)

Watch the official Stranger Things Season 5 trailer, below:

According to the official synopsis, Season 5 takes place in the fall of 1987. The synopsis reads:

Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Stranger Things Season 5, which officially wrapped production in December 2024, will be released in three parts: The first four episodes will hit Netflix on November 26, the next three episodes will begin streaming on Christmas (December 25), and the series finale will air on New Year's Eve (December 31).

Episodes will be available to stream beginning at 5PM PT/8PM ET on their respective dates.

