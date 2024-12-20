‘Stranger Things’ Wraps Production on Final Season

The production of Stranger Things is done.

The show announced, via a post on its official Twitter account, that shooting had wrapped on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Along with a few behind the scenes photos of the cast and crew, the message read “See you in 2025.”

By the time Stranger Things Season 5 premieres on Netflix, it will have been roughly three years since the debut of Stranger Things Season 4, which premiered in two parts on the streaming service in May and July of 2022. Work on the fifth season — which Netflix had already announced would be the last one — was delayed by the multiple Hollywood strikes last year.

The upcoming episodes are expected to conclude the main storyline of the series about the supernatural goings on in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. It will almost certainly not be the end of the larger Stranger Things IP, though. Netflix is supposedly developing multiple other Stranger Things series, including an animated show and an unspecified live-action show as well.

There is also an official Stranger Things stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is currently playing on the West End in London, and is expected to transfer to Broadway in the spring of 2025.

Created by the Duffer brothers, Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix way back in the summer of 2016, and quickly become one of the service’s signature shows. It currently sits as the #2 most-popular English-language show ever on Netflix, behind only the first season of Wednesday.

The final season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

