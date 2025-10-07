Supergirl makes a brief cameo at the end of 2025’s Superman when Clark Kent’s Kryptonian cousin lands back on Earth. It’s a comedic reunion as Kara Zor-El stumbles drunkenly into the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her rowdy dog, Krypto, before leaving again to go party on planets with red suns, where she can get sufficiently plastered sans metabolic interference.

Unlike her optimistic and goody-two-shoes cousin, the new DC Universe’s take on Supergirl is chaotic, rebellious, potty-mouthed, and playfully vulgar—a tone that, for good reason, will continue when the Woman of Tomorrow headlines her own film next year.

According to Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira, the tonal shift between the bright and cheerful on-screen Supergirls of yesteryear and the DCU’s messy, jaded party girl version played by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock just makes more sense for the character based on her incredibly traumatic past.

“She watched Krypton completely be destroyed. I was always like, ‘I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny,’” Nogueira recently told Variety about her thought process regarding Supergirl’s big-screen characterization.

The screenwriter found the perfect inspiration when she read comic book author Tom King’s “rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier” stories about Kara in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow series, which was published between 2021 and 2022. “When I read it, I was like, ‘There she is,’” Nogueira explained.

READ MORE: Superman 2025 Villain Will Return in Man of Tomorrow

Supergirl will mark the Kara Zor-El version of the character’s third live-action theatrical film appearance. Supergirl received her own film, also titled Supergirl, in 1984, but the movie starring Helen Slater was panned by critics and flopped at the box office. Played by Sasha Calle, the superhero also appeared in 2023’s The Flash, which takes place in the DCEU timeline.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl is scheduled to fly into theaters on June 26, 2026.

Principal filming for Supergirl wrapped back in May. The film will mark the second feature-length title in James Gunn’s DCU, and continue the franchise’s “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters” story line era.

Get our free mobile app