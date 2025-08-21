The DCU’s ‘Superman’ Saga Will Include Four Movies

The future of Superman is looking brighter than a Kryptonian-supercharging yellow sun.

Speaking on The Viall Files With Nick Viall podcast, James Gunn revealed just how many films he envisions for the new DC Universe's Superman saga, and it may be more than fans previously expected.

Superman won’t receive a traditional trilogy, but rather four movies centered on the Man of Steel’s story.

“I am like thinking, ‘What is the long-term story I’m telling here? What is the story that I'm gonna tell about Superman over four movies?’” the DC Studios co-CEO shared during an appearance on Viall’s podcast.

Plus, fans won’t have to wait too long for the 2025 superhero movie’s highly anticipated follow-up, as Gunn says the treatment for the next film in the series is already complete.

“I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the ‘Superman Saga.’ The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I’m working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today,” the filmmaker teased.

Earlier this week, Gunn confirmed on the I Think You’re Overthinking It podcast that the “next movie we’re [DC Studios] gonna be making is the follow-up to Superman.”

While plot details are still under wraps (obviously), Gunn did drop a few cryptic hints about Superman 2 on the Crew Call With Anthony D’Alessandro podcast. “It’s within the group of characters we’ve already met, and Superman’s an important element of it. So, that’s what I’ll say, but like that movie, that treatment is done,” he said.

From that little soundbite we can only assume that means the so-called Justice Gang — Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific — could play an even bigger role in the next Superman installment.

Superman, which kicked off Chapter One of the new cinematic DC Universe, hit theaters on July 11. The film grossed $598 million against an estimated $225 million budget.

Superman is available for rent or purchase on digital now.

