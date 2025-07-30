‘Superman’ vs. ‘Fantastic Four’: Which Was Better?

This summer has given us two massive superhero movies based on the singular properties that launched the industry’s biggest companies: DC Comics and Marvel. DC kicked off their new movie universe with James Gunn’s Superman, while Marvel shifted into a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Both of these movies got good reviews from critics and so far both are doing well at the box office. Both movies also have a bunch in common: Both eschewed a traditional origin story in favor of a back-to-basics adventure featuring their title characters a handful of years into their crimefighting careers. Both films feature adorable sidekicks: Krypto for Superman, and H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Both movies are colorful and bright and feature hopeful messages about people working together to save the world.

So ... which one is better? That’s the subject of our latest video, where we both compare and contrast Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, debate their respective strengths and weaknesses. After all that, which reigns supreme? Watch our video below to find out:

If you liked that video comparing Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, check out more of our videos below, including one on what's next for the Silver Surfer and Galactus, one on how Fantastic Four: First Steps leads into Avengers: Doomsday, and one recapping the Marvel Multiverse Saga from Avengers: Endgame to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman are both in theaters now.

