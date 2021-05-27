‘Teen Titans Go!’ Meets ‘Space Jam’ In New Crossover Special

Teen Titans Go! appears to be entering the crossover phase of its run on television. This weekend, they’re meeting up with the DC Super Hero Girls for a team-up special, and next they’re partnering with an even more unlikely group: The Monstars from the 1996 Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes movie Space Jam.

In Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, the Titans watch Space Jam with the Nerdlucks (the little goobers who turn into the Monstars). As you’ll see in the clip below, they also accidentally give the Nerdlucks their powers, turning them into Teen Titans Monstars — except the one who absorbs Robin’s powers, since, well, he doesn’t have any powers.

Here is the crossover special’s official synopsis:

In Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, the Teen Titans are visited by the Nerdlucks, the iconic Space Jam villains who tried to capture Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Astonished to discover his fellow Titans have never seen Space Jam, Cyborg organizes an exclusive watch party. Of course, if the Titans are watching a movie, don’t expect silence to be golden. Raven and Starfire provide the commentary, Cyborg presents the fun facts, Beast Boy points out the butt shots, and Robin…well, Robin doesn’t trust their new alien friends. Are the Nerdlucks here to attend an innocent watch party, or do they have more sinister motives up their sleeves?

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam airs on Cartoon Network on June 20 at 6PM ET. After a Space Jam crossover, what’s next? I’d say Scooby-Doo but that already happened a few years ago.

Of course, this is but a mere prelude to the main event for Space Jam fans: The release of Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes crew, which is coming to theaters and HBO Max on July 16.

