Thanos Was Right – And Had a Surprising Connection to Kang

Thanos claimed to want to save the universe by eliminating half of all life, thus eliminating half the demand for resources, and enabling the natural world to heal. But even if his plan had worked and the Avengers had never stopped him, within a short amount of time, population growth would have pretty much erased everything he worked so hard to accomplish. So what was the point? Maybe Thanos had other things — or other universes — on his mind.

In our latest Marvel video, we theorize that Thanos’ plan may have had as much to do with population control as in multiverses, and his knowledge of Kang and the Multiversal War that was revealed on the last season of Loki. We look back at Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to find all the clues that Thanos knew about the multiverse, and how they connect back to He Who Remains and the events of Loki. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on why Thanos was right (about Kang), check out more of our videos below, including our comparison of Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Incredible Hulk, an essay on the Illuminati and their possible role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and why Ultron is the weakest Marvel villain. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Loki will return with a second season on Disney+ soon.

