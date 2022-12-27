‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Reunites in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Featurette

When That ’90s Show debuts on Netflix next month, it will be 16 years since That ’70s Show ended its first run on Fox. (There was a That ’80s Show in between, but we don’t talk about that.) When the series returns, it will mostly focus on a new cast of teenagers living in Wisconsin in the 1990s — but many of the franchise’s original stars will appear in guest roles, and Eric Forman’s parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), are full-time characters as well.

Netflix’s latest behind-the-scenes featurette on That ’90s Show features interviews with Rupp and Smith while they’re getting their makeup done for a show taping, and it also includes some footage of the returning actors — including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama. Watch the clip below:

In case you missed it, here was the full trailer for That ’90s Show:

And here is the show’s official synopsis:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023.