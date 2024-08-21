‘The Acolyte’ Canceled: What’s Next For ‘Star Wars’?

The early cancelation of The Acolyte sent shockwaves through the Star Wars galaxy. This show was meant to reveal the history of the Jedi, set up the events of the Prequels, and finally introduce Darth Plagueis into the live-action Star Wars controversy. lt also ended on several major cliffhangers, with the introduction of Plagueis, a Yoda cameo, and tons of unresolved plot threads involving Mae, Osha, and Qimir.

So what happens now? Does any of that get resolved? Does the story continue in a different show that’s not called The Acolyte? Should Star Wars learn anything from The Acolyte’s difficulty connecting with audiences? That’s the subject of our latest Star Wars video. Watch our panel of experts answer those questions and a whole lot more below...

