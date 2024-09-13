‘The Batman’ Will Be a Trilogy, Says Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves is still planning to make The Batman a trilogy.

The DC superhero blockbuster — which starred Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader — is due to receive a sequel in 2026, and now the 58-year-old director has confirmed the story will continue in a future third installment.

When Collider asked Reeves if a trilogy was still on the cards, he said: “Yes, that is still the plan. I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned.”

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of the HBO spinoff show The Penguin, which sees Colin Farrell, 48, reprise his role as the titular mob boss — who is also known as Oz Cobb — as he rises through the ranks of Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

Reeves explained that while “things kind of shifted” with his superhero universe due to the new program, the director emphasized that the overarching story being told in the upcoming movies would remain the same.

He said: “When we came up with the idea to do The Penguin, that was something where I had always intended to continue Penguin’s story, and wanted to tell this story of his beginning of rise to power ... Because we know that he’s introduced in The Batman as a kind of mid-level, sort of overlooked, mocked figure, who’s not yet in anyone’s eyes the kingpin we come to know him as in the lore.”

“And so, that was deliberate because I wanted— whereas it wasn’t Batman’s origin story, I wanted the origin stories of these other characters, of the Rogues Gallery and that story was originally going to be the entrée into the next movie.”

The filmmaker added the show — which debuts on HBO on September 19 — will move the Penguin’s character forward so that the mob boss is a more established villain by the time he appears again in The Batman — Part II.

Reeves said: “It’s still the same kind of trajectory of story, but the entry point for where Oz is is now that he’s further along as we enter that story than he would have been if we had started that story in the movie instead of by doing a series.”

The Batman — Part II is currently scheduled for release on October 2, 2026