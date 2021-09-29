‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Announces Premiere Date on Disney Plus

A little under a year ago, we learned via a post-credits scene on the finale of The Mandalorian that Boba Fett was getting his own spinoff series titled The Book of Boba Fett. Today, Disney and Lucasfilm announced when the show will premiere on Disney+.

As revealed on the new poster below, The Book of Boba Fett goes live on Disney+ on December 29.

Lucasfilm

On Twitter, the official Star Wars account tweeted the poster with the tagline “His story is only beginning.” Which is pretty good for a guy who, y’know, was already eaten by a giant tentacled pit about 40 years ago. We should all be so lucky.

Disney also revealed the plot synopsis for the show:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The only two confirmed members of the show’s cast at the moment are Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. The creative team includes several key members of The Mandalorian crew, including executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy. Robert Rodriguez, who directed the episode of The Mandalorian that marked Boba Fett’s official return to the Star Wars universe, directed several episodes of the season. (Favreau and Filoni also served as director’s on the season as well.)

