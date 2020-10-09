‘The Boys’ Season 2: Finale Ending Explained and Easter Eggs

The Boys Season 2 in the books, and the finale is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Get ready for major spoilers — and the big reveal of who the head popper is. (Again, there are MAJOR SPOILERS below.)

The latest video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down the shocking revelation in the Season 2 finale that the head popper is Victoria and why, in hindsight, we should have seen that revelation coming. We go through all the entire season for all the clues that were dropped to Victoria’s true identity. Plus, we examine Homelander’s plan, and find some interesting similarities to Emperor Palpatine’s plan in the Star Wars prequels.

Watch our full video essay on The Boys Season 2 finale here:

But wait — there's more Boys! We've also got a full Easter egg breakdown of the finale. Did you spot all these comic book and pop culture references? Take a look:

