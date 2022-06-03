‘The Boys’: Full Season 3 Premiere Breakdown

The Boys is back with Season 3 on Amazon’s Prime Video and a lot has changed in the year since we last saw the characters. The episode begins with a movie within the show, which was filmed during the previous season of The Boys. The movie is a treasure trove of Easter eggs for comic book fans and careful observers of The Boys. The whole look of the movie is inspired by The Avengers, and particularly the destruction of New York City in the big climactic battle.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, little details, and things you might have missed in The Boys Season 3, Episode 1. In our new The Boys video, we go through them all, including all the ways the movie rewrites the actual history of the show, which characters come straight from The Boys comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and the meaning of the use of the song “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel in the episode’s love scene. See them all below:

If you liked that video on the Easter eggs in the Season 3 premiere of The Boys, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of the last season of The Boys and its incredible twist ending, all the comic book references in the first season of The Boys, and even more The Boys Easter eggs from past seasons. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Season 3 of The Boys is playing now on Prime Video.