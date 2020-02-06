F9, also known as Fast and Furious 9, dropped its first trailer at the movie’s promotional concert in Miami last Friday ahead of the Superbowl. According to Deadline, the trailer has amassed over 439.3 million global views across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Soon, that number will likely hit half a billion. In a world where short, snippy videos all fight for your attention, the fact that a nearly four-minute trailer pulled these kinds of numbers is honestly really impressive. Check out the preview for F9 here:

Of course, not every movie promotes itself with its own concert. F9 is unique in that some of its actors also happen to be world-famous recording artists — Cardi B, Ludacris, and Ozuna. All three performed at “Universal Pictures Presents: The Road to F9 and Trailer Drop,” joined by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Pluth. The live stream of the concert alone garnered 12 million views in its first 72 hours. Universal is known for dropping Fast and Furious trailers with style. Furious 7 got a 30-minute cable special on E! before its trailer drop, and the preview for The Fate of the Furious debuted on the digital screens of Times Square during Sunday Night Football. In short, Universal knows how to get eyes on their movie launches.

F9 has Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, as well as John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson. Directed by Fast and Furious heavyweight Justin Lin, the movie will serve as the ninth installment in The Fast Saga franchise and the tenth feature-length picture released overall. F9 hits theaters on May 22.