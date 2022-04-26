Netflix Sets Release Date For ’Avengers: Endgame’ Reunion ‘The Gray Man’

Netflix’s next mega-budget blockbuster The Gray Man is a veritable Avengers: Endgame reunion. It was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and co-written (along with Joe Russo) by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who were the screenwriters on Endgame. Plus it stars the former Captain America, Chris Evans, alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

With that kind of pedigree, The Gray Man sounds like a big summer movie. Appropriately, Netflix has slotted the film for a big summer release. The streaming service announced today that the movie will premiere in July, following a brief exclusive run in theaters.

The Gray Man is based on a popular series of novels by Mark Greaney. The title character, played in the film by Gosling, is a former CIA operative turned assassin for hire. Netflix also released a batch of first-look images for the film. (That Chris Evans mustache; oh my.)

Here is The Gray Man’s official synopsis:

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

The Gray Man premieres in theaters on July 15 and will be available to stream on Netflix July 22.

