‘The Last of Us’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg

The most amazing thing about The Last of Us is how it uses its Cordyceps fungus — which is a real thing, by the way — is not just the thing that creates the series’ zombies, it works as a perfect metaphor for what the zombies do to society. The fungus infection strips people of their humanity — and the uninfected people we see on the show have also been stripped of his humanity. Like Pedro Pascal’s Joel, who loses his daughter, and becomes a cold shell of the loving person he was before the fungal outbreak.

That’s just one of the little details, hidden references, and little Easter eggs you might have missed in the series premiere of The Last of Us HBO series. We point out all the stuff in Joel and Sarah’s house that comes directly out of the original game, we spot all the little references to 2003 — the start of the show’s new timeline — and all the tiny reveals that start to hint that the infection is already spreading before. Plus, we’ll tell you what major Hollywood movie was filmed in the same Canadian town as The Last of Us’ early scenes. Watch all of these Easter eggs, and many more below:

