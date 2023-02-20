‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 6: Every Easter Egg You Missed

The Last of Us’ Joel is not afraid of death or giant zombie mushroom guys. But he does get scared. A lot. In Episode 6 of The Last of Us, we see Joel have a full-blown panic attack. That‘s because what Joel fears is failing to protect someone he loves — just like he failed to protect his daughter in the first episode of the series. The closer Joel gets to Ellie, the more he is forced to relive the trauma of his past, and the more he becomes fearful of failing again.

That’s one of the interesting details, hidden secrets, and video game references you might have missed in The Last of Us Episode 6. In our latest Last of Us video we spent almost a half an hour going through all of them; including the scenes that refer to moments that were in The Last of Us game but not the show, and a little backstory on the “river of death” that Joel and Ellie encounter in this episode. See them all below:

