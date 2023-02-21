‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Is Already Written

The Mandalorian Season 3 is still about 10 days away, but The Mandalorian Season 4 has already been planned out and written by series creator Jon Favreau.

That’s what Favreau himself said in a recent interview. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully-formed story,“ he said. “So we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing it during post-production. Because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story. And then [Filoni] is doing Ahsoka, which I’m producing with him but he’s the writer/showrunner on that. And so to understand what’s happening on other shows, or even Skeleton Crew, all take place in the same Star Wars time period. So there’s a lot more things that we have to keep in mind, and stuff that we’ve built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well.”

You can watch Favreau discussing the planning of The Mandalorian Season 4 below:

Ahsoka is a spinoff from The Mandalorian Season 2, featuring Rosario Dawson as the live-action version of the Jedi Ahsoka Tano. Skeleton Crew is a show that has yet to premiere, but is being developed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Little is known about the project beyond the title; supposedly the premise will evoke Amblin productions of the 1980s like The Goonies and tell a coming-of-age story set in that same Star Wars era as The Mandalorian. Jude Law is set to star on the show; presumably he will not be the one actually coming of age though; he’s a bit old for that concept.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on March 1. This season is expected to run for eight weekly episodes.

