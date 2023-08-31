‘The Marvels’ Featurette Reveals How the Heroes Come Together

Barring an unexpected (and certainly as-yet unannounced) delay caused by the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, we’re still due to get one more Marvel movie in theaters before the end of 2023. That will be The Marvels, which is a sequel to both a movie and at least two different series: Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, WandaVision starring Teyonah Parris, and Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani.

So what brings these characters together, besides the word “Marvel”? (In Marvel Comics, Parris’ Monica Rambeau adopted the “Captain Marvel” identity before Carol Danvers ever did.) A new featurette delves into Carol, Monica, and Kamala Khan’s backstories, and shows how they come together in the upcomin movie to battle an evil Kree warlord. (Where are the nice Kree warlords? It feels like we could use a few of those now and again...)

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here ist he film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels is scheduled to open in theaters on November 10.