‘The Marvels’ Final Trailer Hints at Some Big Marvel Cameos

When all else fails, I suppose, sell a Marvel movie on its importance.

Previously trailers for The Marvels have played up the comedy of a premise that tosses three disparate heroes together on a single adventure. They’ve sold it more as an action comedy about Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) reluctantly teaming with young Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) out of necessity.

Well, the latest tracking numbers supposedly have the film potentially opening in the range of DC flops like The Flash. And suddenly this final trailer for The Marvels takes a different approach. It has the heroes now fighting against a hole in reality — i.e. a connection to other universes, a la Loki or Quantumania or any number of other Marvel movies or shows in “The Multiverse Saga.” A title card also claims this will be the Marvel movie “that changes everything.” How, of course, is not said. But again, it’s less about what changes than convincing potential customers that they need to see this in theaters.

The Marvels trailer also features an appearance from Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and teases at least one other Marvel cameo at the very end — although exactly who it is unclear. It’s also not clear who Samuel L. Jackson is alluding too when he says “They’re here” at one point either. Check out the trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels opens in theaters everywhere this Friday.

Get our free mobile app