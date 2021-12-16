‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reviews Call It a Worthy Sequel

There is no spoon. But for the first time in about 20 years, there is a new Matrix movie.

It’s called The Matrix Resurrections and it premieres in theaters and on HBO Max next week. It stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix trilogy, joined by franchise newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff, plus a few returning co-stars from the original films like Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. And the whole thing was directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski.

So how is it? The first social-media reviews for the film appeared online tonight, and they are largely very positive. Some acknowledge that the film can get a little dense and talky at times, and a few compared it (both positive and negatively) to the two earlier sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Mostly, though, the critics praised its ambitions, its idiosyncrasies, and its love story about Neo and Trinity.

Here’s a sampling of all the early reviews:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. We will have tons more about the film here on ScreenCrush next week.

