Netflix loves a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie. Maybe they’re into the enormous stakes of stories about final survivors in a world destroyed by plague or war. Maybe their algorithm tells them their subscribers love these movies. Maybe Netflix just like making epic movies on a budget, and post-apocalyptic movies have small casts, few locations, and all the big apocalyptic effects already happened before the movie took place. Either way, Netflix has tons of these sorts of post-apocalyptic flicks — and here is another, The Midnight Sky from director and star George Clooney.

Clooney plays a scientist in the Arctic, who might be the last man alive on Earth after some kind of disaster. He needs to get a message to astronauts in orbit, who include Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, and Kyle Chandler. Watch the full trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

This is Clooney’s first movie as director since 2017’s Suburbicon; for all of our sakes, I hope it is much better than one. The Midnight Sky will be in select theaters in December and available on Netflix on December 23.