The New ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Trailer Is In Black And White

The newest trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League — AKA “The Snyder Cut” (or #TheSnyderCut, if you prefer) — just debuted on Snyder’s Twitter and Vero accounts. This version is very similar to the trailer that played back at DC FanDome over the summer, with Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” on the soundtrack and various shots of the film that did not appear in the Justice League theatrical cut that premiered in theaters (and was finished by Joss Whedon, without Snyder’s involvement) in the fall of 2017.

The biggest difference between the first trailer and this one is the fact that it’s entirely in black-and-white. Just a few days ago, Snyder indicated that his “ideal” version of the film would be presented in black-and-white, and projected in IMAX. The Snyder Cut will premiere on HBO Max, on a screen significantly smaller than an IMAX theater, but clearly Snyder loves how this movie looks in black and white.

The Justice League screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in 2021.