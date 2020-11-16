Zack Snyder is doing a lot of interviews these days, mostly with various YouTube channels where he can talk at length on the process of making the upcoming director’s cut of Justice League, which will be a four-hour, four-part miniseries on HBO Max. He’s been discussing his original vision for Justice League, how he finally got HBO to sign off on the project, adding characters like the Joker to the mix, and more.

In his latest interview, with YouTube’s The Film Junkee Channel, Snyder offered several interesting details, including his thoughts on his “ideal version” of Justice League. As it turns out, it will still be pretty far from whatever he premieres on HBO Max, simply because his ideal version of the movie would need to be shown on a really big screen, not a home streaming service. As he put it:

My ideal version of the movie is the black and white IMAX version of the movie. That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that’s how I lived with the movie for two years, in black and white…when I do the live-stream of the trailer, Steph and I colored a black and white version of the trailer.

Snyder also revealed that even though the director’s cut will air in four parts on HBO Max, it was originally conceived in six “chapters” with sections labeled “Part 1,” “Part 2,” and so on. He also noted that the new Joker material he’s adding to Justice League was originally conceived years ago, but that for whatever reason, Snyder never tried to get Jared Leto in the movie before. When he began prepping this director’s cut he “cold called” the actor, and talked him into doing the film.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max next year. Watch the full Film Junkee interview below:

