It doesn’t take a brain the size of Tony Stark’s to know The Avengers and Justice League have a lot in common. They’re both stories about groups of lone superheroes who band together to fight a threat too big for any of them to individually handle. The teams that are formed initially struggle to work together, then find common ground as they become even greatest heroes.

Of course, The Avengers went on to become one of the most successful movies in cinema history while Justice League flopped so badly that its original director is now recutting it into a four-hour miniseries to try to make things right. How did two similar movies produce such totally different outcomes? Our latest Screen Fights video pinpoints the scene that both movies share that secretly reveals why Avengers worked and Justice League didn’t. Watch it below:

If you liked this video comparing Justice League and Avengers, check out more of our videos below, including our comparison of Iron Man 2 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, our essay on the secret meaning of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and our essay on what makes Iron Man works (and makes Man of Steel not work). Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.