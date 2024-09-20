In one of the strangest spinoffs in comic-book-movie-to-TV-show history, Colin Farrell is now starring in an HBO and Max series of The Penguin, based on his version of the character who first appeared in Matt Reeves’ movie The Batman. Unlike the version of the Penguin from Batman Returns and many DC comics, Farrell’s “Oz Cobb” is not a dapper dude with flippers, but a working-class hustler with facial scars and a limp that makes him shuffle like, well, the Penguin. (They never say it but presumably this is where this version of the character got his nickname, since he doesn’t use trick umbrellas or wear black tuxedos and top hats.)

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, hidden details, and DC references in the first episode of The Penguin. In our latest DC video, we’ll show you where to find all of them, including the show’s similarities to The Sopranos, the nod to Burgess Meredith (the actor who played the Penguin on the ’60s Batman TV series), the callback to Gotham Knights, and the comic history of Alberto Falcone. Watch our full breakdown of the series premiere below:

