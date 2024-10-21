‘The Penguin’ Episode 5: Full Easter Egg Breakdown

We’re now at the midpoint of Max’s The Penguin, and Episode 5 of the series was all about clashing families, and showing all of the ways these families do and don’t get along in the midst of this escalating Gotham City gang war.

In our latest video about HBO’s new DC TV series, we’ll dive deep into Episode 5 (“Homecoming”) and break down all the Easter eggs, DC references, and little secrets you might have missed in the film. We’ll examine the symbolism of Oz burning his car, the meaning of Penguin’s TikTok, the very important change in Sofia’s costuming (particularly her choice of neckwear), the meaning of that kidnapping photo, and how the Penguin, the Maronis, and the Falconis are different. Watch our full Penguin Episode 5 breakdown video below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video about all of the Easter eggs in Episode 5 of The Penguin, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the Easter eggs in Episode 4 of The Penguin, one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 3 of The Penguin, and one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 2 of The Penguin. (Do you like Easter eggs? We got lots of Easter eggs around here.) Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Penguin premiere weekly on HBO and Max.

The 10 Most Ridiculous Tropes In Action Movies Good luck finding an action movie that doesn't have at least a few of these stereotypes.

Get our free mobile app