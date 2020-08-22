Meet ‘The Suicide Squad’s Full Cast in Its First Teaser

Writer/director James Gunn has successfully achieved a rare crossover from Marvel to DC Comics; after making two Guardians of the Galaxy movies (and before he makes a third), he made the new Suicide Squad movie. While it is technically a sequel to the first Suicide Squad movie, and includes returning cast members like Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang),Gunn’s The Suicide Squad also includes new stars like Idris Elba and John Cena. But who are they playing?

At DC FanDome, we finally learned all the details. Idris Elba is Bloodsport! John Cena is Peacemarker! Peter Capaldi is Thinker! Pete Davidson is Blackguard! Alice Braga is Solsoria! And on and on and on. You can meet the entire cast of The Suicide Squad in the new roll call teaser that just debuted at FanDome:

Gunn also unveiled a behind-the-scenes video with tons of footage from the set:

This piece of concept art shows you the entire team in their costumes:

Every single character got their own character poster:

Last but not least, here’s the very first The Suicide Squad poster:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, and Juan Diego Botto

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021.