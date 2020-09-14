In an ordinary year, The Trial of the Chicago 7 would have all the hallmarks of an Oscar contender. It’s got an impressive A-list cast — including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, and Eddie Redmayne — playing famous people of history. It’s got Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin as writer/director — and its genre, a courtroom drama, returns him to a milieu where he’s had a lot of success (he wrote A Few Good Men, and recently adapted To Kill a Mockingbird for the stage). And it’s got a famous event with clear political resonances with our modern moment. This year, it’s even harder than normal to predict how awards season will shake out. But if The Trial of the Chicago 7 is good, it should be will be in the awards mix.

Either way, the movie premieres on Netflix next month. Watch the teaser now:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will premiere in select theaters in September and on Netflix on October 16.