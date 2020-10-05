‘The Witcher’ Season 2 First Look: Geralt Is Back

Henry Cavill’s entire online fanbase will be tossing a coin to their witcher today, as Netflix has unveiled new images of Geralt of Rivia in advance of The Witcher Season 2. The pictures depict Cavill’s character in dark, strapping armor, complete with built-in abs. The second season of The Witcher has recently taken up production again, following a several-month hiatus due to coronavirus.

Get your first look at the new-and-improved Geralt below:

The first season of The Witcher was a big hit for Netflix. Its debut in December 2019 had some of the highest viewership numbers for any Netflix original. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name, the TV adaptation offered similar fantastical thrills to Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, with a darkly humorous twist. But what really captured the fans’ attention was Cavill’s charismatic performance as the titular beast hunter. Whether he’s cloaked in robes or utterly shirtless, Cavill’s commitment to the stone-faced Geralt really sells.

Back in February, Netflix shared a few key details surrounding Season 2. We learned that key cast members would be returning, including Anya Chalotra as as sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allen as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier the bard. Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju will be entering the show as a cursed man named Nivellen.

The Witcher Season 2 shouldn’t be expected any time before 2021. The five-month production delay will undoubtedly impact the show’s production schedule. Once filming wraps, extensive VFX work needs to be completed to create the The Witcher’s magical world.