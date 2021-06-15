Natalie Portman’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Costume Revealed

A new piece of Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise reveals Jane Foster’s new costume for the upcoming MCU installment. The shirt, which was given to crew members of the Taika Waititi-directed film, depicts Natalie Portman’s character standing alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in her Mighty Thor garb. If you look closely, you can even see Jane wielding the magical hammer Mjolnir.

Check out the graphic, which appears on the front of the shirt above a vintage-looking font (via Thor: Love and Thunder News):

Oftentimes, sneak peeks at franchise characters come from merchandise or toys that get released a little before the movie hits theaters. In this case, the T-shirt image comes from someone on the inside of production. The picture was deleted soon after it was posted, but it had already been saved by fans.

The shirt's design hints that Marvel will be remaining faithful to the comics when it comes to Jane Foster's appearance. It's still not entirely clear how Jane will become Thor in the upcoming superhero flick, as Waititi may deviate from the Mighty Thor comic books in favor of a new interpretation. But we do know that Jane inherits Mjolnir and becomes a female incarnation of the Avenger, which is an exciting development for Phase Four of the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production, with a projected release date of May 6, 2022. Long before then, we can expect to see a trailer for the highly anticipated picture. Whether or not Jane’s Mighty Thor look will be revealed in that preview remains to be seen.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 23 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.