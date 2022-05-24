‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

We’re less than two months away from Thor: Love and Thunder. Honestly, it’s kind of crazy that this big blockbuster is so close — and coming so hot on the heels of another giant Marvel blockbuster, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But that’s the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. It just keeps rolling on and on and on.

So the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is here, and it is filled with tons of Marvel Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details you might have missed. In our latest Love and Thunder video we find them all, including the meaning of the logo on Thor’s T-shirt, the Marvel logo on Thor’s hat — and the origin of the line he’s written on it in a black marker, plus the secret meaning of Thor’s character arc in the movie. See all of those, and plenty more, in the trailer below:

If you liked that video about all of the Easter eggs and secrets in the latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, check out more of our videos below, including the Easter eggs in the first Love and Thunder teaser, how Thor's vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron came true in later Marvel movies, and our full recap of the Thor character arc up to Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on July 8, 2022.

