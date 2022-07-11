‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: What Happens Next?

You can’t talk about what happens to Thor after Love and Thunder without talking about what happens in Love and Thunder, so beware of SPOILERS to follow.

The closing credits of Thor: Love and Thunder don’t mess around. They come right out and say “THOR WILL RETURN.”

But when he returns, what happens next? Love and Thunder totally rewrites the character’s status quo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s now the surrogate father to a kid with the powers of a god, who Thor names Love. And Thor’s once again fallen for — and once again lost — the love of his very long life, Jane Foster, who finally dies after saving the universe and defeating Gorr the God-Butcher.

How will these events affect Thor’s next movie? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. We look at Thor’s comic book story, and compare it to his movie journey, and we look at how the Necrosword’s place in Marvel (and connection to Venom and the symbiotes) could lead to a major new villain emerging in the MCU. See all our predictions below:

