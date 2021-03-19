Three New ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Are In the Works

HBO might miss Game of Thrones more than you do. And they’re desperately trying to find a way to keep the hit series alive in a new form.

They already have one prequel, titled House of the Dragon, ready to go into production later this spring. Now there’s word about three extra spinoffs that are currently in development at the cable network and streaming service. And these four projects are on top of a separate pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel that was shot and then canceled before it could become a series. (That was the one set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and starred Naomi Watts.)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, these new spinoffs include 9 Voyages which “follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon.” (Actor Steve Toussaint plays this character on the upcoming House of the Dragons, making this a potential spinoff to a prequel.) There’s also 10,000 Ships, which “revolves around the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded of the kingdom of Dorne.” Finally, a third show would focus on “the notorious King's Landing slum of Flea Bottom – the maze of tight streets in the capitol city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.”

As evidenced by that Naomi Watts-led prequel, putting a Game of Thrones show in development (and even shooting a pilot!) doesn’t mean it will ever see the light of day. Still, when you work on this many different spinoffs all at once, the odds are one of them will eventually become a new series. And between HBO and HBO Max, they need new series.

