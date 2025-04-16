Final ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer Gives a First Look at Its Villain

This latest trailer for Thunderbolts (or Thunderbolts* if you’re a stickler for oddball punctuation) is billed as the final one, but it’s the first one to give us a glimpse of (and some audio of) the Void. It’s not a great look; there isn’t a single closeup of the character. But it does give you a sense of his overwhelming power, and the fact that the Thunderbolts team, which is comprised of former villains, most of whom have no superpowers whatsoever, are definitely going to be the underdogs in this fight.

Of course, if you know Marvel comics, you know who is playing the Void, and you also how he connects to the team (not to mention another rumored member of the group). If you don’t know the comics, I’ll let you discover the details somewhere else. (Never say I don’t respect spoilers.)

Watch the “final” trailer for Thunderbolts below:

The cast of the film includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (If you look at who appears in the trailer and who doesn’t, that might offer some Void-related clues for you.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In “Thunderbolts*” Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Thunderbolts* is set to debut in theaters everywhere on May 2.

