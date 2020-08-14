Zack Snyder shot his next non-Snyder Cut film, Army of the Dead, in late 2019. Produced for Netflix, the film is supposedly set “amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” Dave Bautista stars, and the supporting cast originally included comedian Chris D’Elia.

But then D’Elia became the focus of allegations of sexual misconduct by a number of underage girls. He was eventually dropped by his agency and lost numerous upcoming jobs. Army of the Dead was already shot, though, including all of D’Elia’s scenes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, because of the allegations Snyder is now in the process of removing D’Elia from the film, and replacing him with comedian Tig Notaro:

The movie will now undergo a quick round of reshoots to incorporate Notaro’s role. Due to actors being already dispersed post-filming and due to pandemic restrictions, the incorporation will be a combination of techniques, from actually reshooting scenes opposite an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend her in.

Such a move is not unprecedented. After allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against Kevin Spacey, his entire role in 2017’s All the Money in the World was reshot with Christopher Plummer now playing his part. In a little over a week, director Ridley Scott, Plummer, and the rest of his cast reshot something like 20 scenes to ensure the movie opened on time. It did, and Plummer even wound up getting an Oscar nomination for his performance.

That movie didn’t have to contend with a pandemic, though; Scott was able to reassemble his cast and shoot new versions of every scene that involved Spacey’s character. Snyder will have to do this using all the techniques mentioned above. Hopefully, they are convincing.