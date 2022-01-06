During his time as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland has proven himself as a charismatic young action star. But what’s more, he’s also taken time in interviews to let the world know that he aims to be more than just Peter Parker.

To prove himself as a dynamic leading man, he even pitched a young James Bond project idea to Sony. While Sony wasn’t in love with the idea, the bold proposition led to Hollan’’s casting as treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the live-action adaptation of video game series Uncharted.

“I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with,” Holland explained in an interview with Total Film. “It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested.”

However, Holland’s pitch inspired a fresh perspective on Sony’s pending Uncharted adaptation. The actor continued: “The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation.”

The decision to make Uncharted a prequel rather than directly drawing from the video game’s plot has been met by some fans with hesitance, and some aren’t even sold on Holland’s casting at all. But this direction gives Holland the opportunity to put his own stamp on the role, as well as begin to pave his career post-Spider-Man.

Uncharted arrives in theaters on February 18.