Tom Holland Searches the Internet to See What Fans ‘Want From a Spider-Man Movie’

Tom Holland is for the fans when it comes to bringing Spider-Man to the big screen.

The Marvel star says he likes to go online and search for what fans are saying about Spider-Man to determine what they’d like to see in a movie about the web-slingin’ superhero.

“I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings,” Holland told LADbible in a new interview.

“I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans],” he added.

To date, Holland has played Peter Parker in three solo Spider-Man movies, as well as two Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War.

When asked how much longer he sees himself playing Spidey on screen, the actor was cryptic. “I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film,” he said.

“In terms of my future in the character beyond this film, I don't know the answer to that,” Holland added of his future with the series.

Holland is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the next installment in his Spider-Man film series.

Back in March, Holland teased that the sequel will serve as a “fresh start” for Peter Parker, as well as for fans of Spider-Man.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world. So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say, and I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers,” he shared at Cinema-Con.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. The movie is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

