‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Revels Tom Holland’s New Suit

Are you ready for a Brand New Day? How about a new Spider-Man costume?

With work underway on the next Tom Holland Spider-Man sequel, officially called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the film just debuted the first look at Holland’s new costume for the film on YouTube and social media.

You can see the brief clip below.

READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie and Spinoff Ranked From Worst to Best

The costume looks very similar to the one Holland wore in the final scene of the last Spider-Man movie, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the end of that film, Holland’s Peter Parker restores the multiverse by allowing Dr. Strange to cast a spell that would ensure everyone forgot that he was Spider-Man. That included Peter’s friends and loved ones — and his benefactors at Stark Industries, who supplied the technology for his elaborate suits. Afterwards, he decides to continue on as Spider-Man in a homemade costume closer in style to the vintage suit worn by the character in the comics.

It’s somewhat hard to tell in this one image in a dimly lit soundstage, but this costume looks very similar to what’s become known as that “Final Swing” suit from No Way Home with slightly darker and maybe less metallic blue. The spider emblem on the chest may be a little smaller too.

Based on social media, it also appears that Brand New Day has officially begun filming in England. Although not confirmed, word has it Jon Bernthal will appear in the film as the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as MCU mainstay Bruce Banner (and the Hulk). While the first three Tom Holland Spideys were directed by Jon Watts, Brand New Day is directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Get our free mobile app