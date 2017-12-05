Tommy Wiseau believes in Tommy Wiseau. You may think The Room is a hilariously bad movie, but the man who wrote, directed, and starred in it knows the truth. He knows he is a great filmmaker destined for more great things. And as he’s promoting The Disaster Artist, the hilarious new film about the making of The Room (with director James Franco in the central role of Tommy), he’s showing the full scope of his ambitions.

Answering fan questions on Twitter, Wiseau said that, yes, he is interested in directing a Star Wars movie. I mean what talented indie director isn’t? But Tommy was honest enough to admit his true interests were a little different:

Call him Rian Johnson! I can’t imagine more ideal casting for one of the new aliens in your new trilogy of spinoff movies. Or hey, who’s directing Episode X after J.J. Abrams? Or, better yet: If Ewan McGregor isn’t interested, Greg Sestero, with that great hair and beard, would make a perfect young Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Also, I love Tommy’s answer to this question about whether he’ll be cast as the next James Bond.

Too true, Tommy. Daniel Craig is coming back for Bond 25. What happens after that one is totally up in the air. But at that point, Tommy might swoop in and nail it. In The Room he already proved he knows how to handle firearms, wear a tuxedo, and has no problem filming deeply uncomfortable sex scenes. He has every conceivable qualification!

Seriously, though: This is the message of The Disaster Artist. Reach for your dreams. Screw the haters. Do what you believe. Tommy is just proving he believes every bit of his story. So keep reaching for the stars, Tommy. That’s why we love you.