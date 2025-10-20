You know how when Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers announced that Robert Downey Jr. was playing Doctor Doom, they said Downy was the only guy who could play Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What did they mean by that? That could have just been a compliment to an actor who was so fundamental to the success of the MCU. But that also could have been a hint that for the story they were going to tell, Doctor Doom had to look exactly like Tony Stark, or maybe even that Tony Stark was Doctor Doom all along.

That's the subject of our latest Marvel video. It's all about something you might have heard of: The Tony Stark Adoption Theory. In the video below, we’ll explain what the theory is and how it could work within the already established continuity of the MCU, including events seen in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Once you know where to look for the clues, they’re definitely there — and they could make things very interesting when Doctor Doom debuts in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

