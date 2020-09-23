Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming political drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, Molly's Game). The movie is based on the real life protests that occurred at the 1968 Democratic Convention, and the 1969 trial of seven defendants who were charged with conspiracy by the federal government. Watch the gripping preview below:

As fans of The Social Network know well, no one can make a court room scene as exciting as Sorkin can. From the trailer, we can already get a sense of The Trial of the Chicago 7’s high-energy, emotionally gripping tone. The heavyweight all-star cast elevates things even further. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Eddie Redmayne all appear in the trailer, so fully in character you might not even recognize them at first.

Netflix’s new courtroom drama comes at a particularly relevant time in our country's history. As protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue nationwide, a true story such as this one will resonate with many viewers. The Trial of the Chicago 7 will shed light on a story that many Americans have not yet heard.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is hitting select theaters in September. But considering movie theaters aren’t the safest place to be right now, Netflix has decided to release the movie to its platform on October 16. So in less than a month, we'll have a new Aaron Sorkin drama to watch from the comfort of our homes. It doesn’t get much better than that.