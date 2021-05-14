‘Ultraman’ Animated Movie In The Works At Netflix

Netflix plans to bring Ultraman, one of Japan’s most popular superheroes, over to America in a new feature-length animated story. The studio is partnering with Tsuburaya Productions to develop the picture.

Ultraman’s massive popularity is mostly confined to Japan, but the character has influenced well-known pop culture franchises including Power Rangers and Ant-Man. Currently, Netflix has an ongoing animated TV series starring the silver superhero, which picks up where the 1960s show left off. The Ultraman movie, however, will stand on its own with a storyline that incorporates the character’s mythology while introducing him to a new audience.

Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings animator Shannon Tindle will make his directorial debut, with John Aoshima (Gravity Falls, DuckTales) co-directing. Kubo screenwriter Mark Haines penned the script alongside Tindle.

“Making this film is a dream come true,” Tindle said in a statement (via Variety). “What began as an original story inspired by my love for Eiji Tsuburaya’s Ultraman somehow became an actual Ultraman film thanks to the incredible trust of the team at Tsuburaya Productions, and the support of the folks at Netflix Animation. We’ve assembled an all-star team and I can’t wait to share our unique take on Ultraman with the rest of the world.”

Netflix has yet to make any casting announcements, but the goal is to secure high-profile Japanese and American actors. In addition to the stars, there will be a good deal of below-the-line talent from Japan.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Shannon, John and an incredibly talented team of artists and lovers of Ultraman from around the world,” said Aram Yacoubian, director of Original Content – Animated Features at Netflix. “We can’t wait to share our film with fans of this iconic Japanese hero and introduce a new generation to what’s sure to become their new favorite superhero.”

