‘Val’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Tells His Life Story

He’s played a top gun, a top secret secret agent, Moses, a rock and roll legend, a Saint, and even a Batman. Now Val Kilmer is telling his own story in a new documentary. Titled Val, the film — which is set to premiere at Cannes later this month — is partly assembled from Kilmer’s own vast archive of home movies, which supposedly amounts to thousands of hours of video tapes and film reels that he personally shot throughout his life. The doc also reveals what Kilmer has been up to in the last several years. While he’s feeling good now, a long battle with throat cancer left Kilmer without his voice.

The vintage footage from behind-the-scenes of movies like Top Gun and The Doors, coupled with the material on Kilmer’s life today sounds like a very appealing combination. You can watch the film’s trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

After playing the Cannes Film Festival, Val opens in theaters on July 23 and premieres on Prime Video on August 6.

