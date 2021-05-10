‘Venom 2’ Trailer: Let There Be Carnage In This Big Sequel

When it comes right down tot it, aren’t we all Venom?

Think about it. Or don’t. Just make sure you watch the brand-new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the bonkers-looking sequel to the surprise hit Spider-Man spinoff. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, journalist by day and host of deranged symbiote who protects the innocent and sometimes eats peoples brains by night. This time, Eddie (EDDIEEEEEEEE) will have to face off with his most fearsome opponent from Marvel Comics, the evil Carnage. He’s played by Woody Harrelson.

After a long Covid-related delay, the film is finally almost here. Watch the first trailer below. It features Tom Hardy talking to himself, the birth of Carnage, Woody Harrelson trying to out-crazy Tom Hardy (no easy task!) and symbiotes galore:

The cast of the sequel also includes Michelle Williams, returning to play Eddie Brock’s ex Anne Weying, plus Naomie Harris as Shriek, another very familiar character from Spider-Man comics. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Did you catch that spider in the trailer as well?

Sony

What was that all about? Venom: Let There Carnage is scheduled to open in theaters on September 24, 2021.

Gallery — Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: