What ‘No Way Home’ Means For Venom’s MCU Future

The following post contains SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Did Marvel just troll us?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended with a scene that saw Tom Hardy’s Venom suddenly jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the first time, a Spider-Man/Venom MCU crossover looked like it was in sight. Ah, but not so fast! In the post-credits scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom gets sent back to his home universe (“Sony’s Spider-Man Universe” is the technical term) without his path ever crossing with Peter Parker’s.

That was a little disappointing — but Venom did leave a little symbiote goo behind in the MCU, which means Venom could appear in some form in a future film. In our latest Spider-Man video, we explore what that means for the MCU, and how we think Venom could (or should) show up onscreen in Marvel’s movies. Watch it below:

