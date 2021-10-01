‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: Every Marvel Easter Egg

The Venom sequel is called Let There Be Carnage, but they might as well have called it Let There Be Spider-Man 2 But With Venom This Time. Both films feature a superhero who is at war with his own superhero identity, and longs to abandon his life as a crimefighter so he can normal again. They also both feature villains that have a personal connection to the hero, who are transformed by a freak accident into a horrific monster. The villain is motivated by their lost love and for a while the hero gives up their costumed identity. And on and on and on.

The connections between Venom 2 and Spider-Man 2 are just one of the many Easter eggs, hidden references, and little things you might have missed in Let There Be Carnage. In our latest Venom video, we break them all down in painstaking detail. Those includes the name of Venom’s tire swing chew toy, the chemical that’s supposedly found in brains and chocolate, and the way that Carnage inverts Spider-Man’s origin. (Instead of getting bitten by a spider, Cletus Kasady actually eats a spider. Gross.) Watch them all below:

If you liked that video about all the Easter eggs in Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, check out more of our videos below. like our breakdown of the film’s shocking post-credits scene, the creator of Loki explaining how the variants on Loki work, and the one scene that explains why Avengers worked and the theatrical cut of Justice League didn’t. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters.

Get our free mobile app

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)

fdsa